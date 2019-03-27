Big warm up ahead in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It will feel like spring has arrived in full force by the end of this week into the upcoming weekend.
High temperatures will reach the mid 60s on Thursday, mid 70s on Friday, and into the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday.
The average high temperature for this time of the year is 64°, so temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average on Friday and Saturday.
If we reach 80 on Saturday, it will be the first 80 degree day in Richmond since October 15, 2018.
After a cool down at the end of this weekend into the start of next week, temperatures should rebound above average once again by late next week.
The 8 to 14 day temperature forecast (approximately from April 3 to April 10) shows above average temperatures across the eastern seaboard, including right here in Virginia.
