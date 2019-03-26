3 Virginia tickets win $50K in Powerball drawing

Wednesday’s jackpot stands at $750 million

Powerball drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday nights.
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 26, 2019 at 9:57 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 9:57 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three Powerball tickets - including one sold in Colonial Heights - matched four of the first five numbers Saturday night to win $50,000.

The winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and a Powerball of 5.

The $50,000 winning tickets in Virginia were purchased at:

  • Giant Food, 5740 Union Mill Road, Clifton
  • 7-Eleven, 6311 Lee Chapel Road, Burke
  • Wawa, 15840 Jefferson Davis Highway, Colonial Heights

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has soared to $750 million.

