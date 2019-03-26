3 Virginia tickets win $50K in Powerball drawing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three Powerball tickets - including one sold in Colonial Heights - matched four of the first five numbers Saturday night to win $50,000.
The winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and a Powerball of 5.
The $50,000 winning tickets in Virginia were purchased at:
- Giant Food, 5740 Union Mill Road, Clifton
- 7-Eleven, 6311 Lee Chapel Road, Burke
- Wawa, 15840 Jefferson Davis Highway, Colonial Heights
The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has soared to $750 million.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.