VCU proposes campus-wide tobacco ban

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - VCU is considering going tobacco-free.
Under the policy, the university would ban all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
Details of the policy can be found on VCU’s website.
The university said the proposal is intended to “provide a safe and healthy working and learning environment for faculty, students, staff and visitors” on the VCU campus.
Among the issues the university attributed to smoking are preventable death, littering and fire hazards.
Products approved by the FDA for use in treating nicotine or tobacco dependence would still be allowed.
VCU said the proposal is open for public comment through April 12. Comments can be made online.
Following the comment period, the proposal will be reviewed by the University Council and VCU President’s Cabinet.
If approved, it will be implemented. July 1, 2019.
