‘Thoughtless coward’ sought in brutal hit-and-run with soldier, mom, and infant in the back seat

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia military couple who recently returned to the states from Germany are thankful their young family is OK after being involved in a hit-and-run with their baby in the backseat just after midnight Tuesday.
The baby, who just turned one, was OK after the collision at the intersection of Two Notch Road and O’Neil Court after midnight Tuesday.
A passer-by, Mary James-Brown, shared the images of the vehicle after the collision and shared her plea to catch “the thoughtless coward” who struck this family of three.
“Please share this. If anyone knows the thoughtless coward driving a black truck, (should have front body damage) that slammed into this Elantra on Two Notch Rd/ O’Neil Ct (near Bojangle’s & The Shell station) around midnight,” Brown wrote early Tuesday. “Please turn them in! There was an infant in the back seat who’s just celebrating his 1st birthday today! A very shaken mom and a soldier home from Germany. #Celebratelife #ButGod”
We also spoke with the crash victims Da’Lisa Sistrunk and her son, Cassien. Cassien has scratches on his forehead, but overall he and his mom and her boyfriend are okay. She says it’s a crash that could have killed them.
“He hit us so hard that we moved about 15 to 20 feet from the stop light so I was just so worried about him," Da’Lisa Sistrunk said. "That’s all I could think about. I don’t know what your situation was. I don’t know if you were drunk or if you were texting. I don’t know. But you could have killed us and you could’ve killed my son on his birthday. I don’t know if I would have ever been able to recover from that loss. So, if you did do this and you and you know you did it, just please turn yourself in. Just do the right thing,”
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.
