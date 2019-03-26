Teen wanted in murder by mob of 18-year-old

MIDDLESEX, VA (WWBT) - Several people, including four juveniles, are suspected of first-degree murder following a shooting at a home in Middlesex.
The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office said two 911 calls were made regarding a party at 5046 Gen. Puller Highway. The first call was for under-aged participants and the smell of marijuana. The second call was for a person being shot.
Deputies discovered Elijah Baker, 18, of Gloucester County, with a gunshot wound to his torso.
An investigation identified several suspects who are wanted for murder by mob.
Warrants were sought for Kemonte Deshaune Smith, 18, of White Stone, and Tariq Joel Beane, 16, of Merry Point, in addition to three unnamed juveniles.
All are wanted for first-degree murder. Additionally, Beane is wanted for use of a firearm in commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.
Smith and two of the unidentified juveniles have since been arrested.
Witnesses said a group of people who were not invited came to the party and one brought a handgun that was passed around among members of the group.
A verbal confrontation between one of the members of the uninvited group and Baker began and Baker was physically threatened.
The witness said the group tried to attack Baker but he fled to a room, closed the door and attempted to escape out a window. One member of the group followed him, broke through the door and punched him as he was climbing out the window.
Baker escaped through the window and ran to his truck that parked in the back yard.
Witnesses said one person pointed a gun at Baker and began firing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 758-5600.
