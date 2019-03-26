Southside Regional Medical Center begins cancer center renovations

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Southside Regional Medical Center has started renovations on new cancer center offices in the Medical Arts Pavilion.
The million dollar project will house both SRMC and Southside Physicians Network cancer services.
“Aligning all of these services in a central location on campus makes it easier for patients to stay local and access quality healthcare close to home,” SRMC CEO Trent Nobles said in a release.
The new space will hold several doctor offices, oncology genetics, an expended Women’s Imaging Center, a larger waiting room and 3D Mammography. The medical center will also be adding a full-time Imaging Navigator position to the oncology staff.
“The Imaging Navigator will be key to helping patients once an abnormality is found during a screening. The navigator assists the patient by working directly with scheduling and other care providers to make sure appointments are made so the patient doesn’t have to do it themselves,” SRMC Director of Oncology Tracey Tatum said in a release.
Construction on the project is expected to be completed this summer.
