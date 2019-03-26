Sound too good to be true? Police warn of scams as weather warms up

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) - In the spring and summer, you may get a knock on your door for someone asking to do some sort of service, such as resurfacing your driveway.
“Generally they turn out to be scams, so we’re just trying to make the public aware if someone approaches them randomly in their yard or house going door to door offering a deal that’s too good to be true, it probably is," said Chip Watts of the Ashland Police Department.
The police department took to Facebook recently to warn residents of possible scams.
Legit companies will have a decal or logo on their vehicles as well as a permit to go door-to-door, police say.
Ashland police urge residents to be aware of:
- The repair person drives an unmarked truck or van with an out-of-state license.
- Only rarely will legitimate home improvement companies solicit door-to-door. They usually distribute fliers or make phone calls since it’s more cost effective for them.
- The worker has no business identification, local address or telephone number.
- You are offered a “special price” if you sign that day.
- Excuses such as “We just finished a job around the corner and had extra materials that we could offer you at a discounted price.”
- The worker has no references.
If you suspect that the person at your door is a scam artist, call police.
