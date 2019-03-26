School Board OKs pay increase for teachers in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, VA (WCAV) - The Louisa County School Board recently approved a $72.5 million budget for fiscal year 2020. The proposed budget includes a pay increase for all teachers.
The proposed budget would be an increase of nearly $1.7 million over the current one.
Superintendent Doug Straley says the increase will allow a 3 percent pay increase for all employees.
He also says the teaching staff will get their step increase.
This equates to an average of a 4.3-percent increase across the board.
"Our employees are our most precious resource and our most valuable resource," said Straley. "If we want to be great at what we're doing then we have to have great people. In order to do that we must compensate them fairly."
The school's safety task force has been recommending the hiring of two crisis counselors and that is included as part of the increase.
The Louisa County Board of Supervisors will vote on the budget on April 15.
Copyright 2019 WCAV. All rights reserved.