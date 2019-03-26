Richmond Raceway spring Monster Cup race switching back to Sunday in 2020

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The spring race weekend at Richmond Raceway will once again shift to a Saturday-Sunday schedule, NASCAR revealed on Tuesday with the release of its 2020 schedule.
The Monster Cup series race will be Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020. The race shifted to a day event in 2016 and 2017, before returning to a night race in 2018 and 2019.
The September Monster Cup event will remain a night race on September 12, 2020. It will be the second race of the Monster Cup playoffs.
This season’s spring race weekend is nearing. The Xfinity series event will get going on Friday, April 12, at 7:00pm, while green flag will drop for the Monster Cup race on Saturday, April 13, at 7:30pm.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.