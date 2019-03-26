Messages of hope left at St. Jude Dream Home during floor signing

(WWBT) - Sponsors and St. Jude families stopped by the St. Jude Dream Home on Tuesday in Chesterfield to leave messages of hope.
The floor signing is a way to celebrate the hope and promise built into each of these homes as a way of raising money to help St. Jude and the families the hospital serves.
The floor signing also gave everyone the first look inside the home. Watch the video above to check it out.
For more information on the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and how to get tickets, click here.
