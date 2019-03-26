Man wanted after taking cash, pork rinds from 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a suspect in a theft at a convenience store.
Police said the man entered the 7-Eleven in the 4700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just after 4 a.m. on March 24.
The suspect demanded money from the clerk. Police said he did not display a weapon but acted as if he had one.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and a bag or pork rinds and fled on foot toward Walmsley Boulevard.
He was last seen wearing a two-tone black jacket with a gray skull cap.
Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but an image of the suspect was captured by surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
