Louisa County High School hosts basketball game for students with special needs

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - Louisa County High School took on Orange County High School, in the second Annual “Lions Together” basketball game.
The game gives students with special needs a chance to enjoy the full student-athlete experience.
Students were given their own jerseys, and had a lot of support from other students, parents, teachers and community members.
“Such positive feedback the way the school came together, we wanted this to resemble a varsity basketball game. We really wanted the whole nine yards, as many students to be fans as possible," said Adaptive P.E. teacher Christina Mehrtens.
Organizers said they hope to expand and have even more games next year.
