5 inmates escape from NC jail by cutting hole in fence; 2 recaptured

NASHVILLE, NC (WITN/Gray News) - Two of five inmates who escaped from a North Carolina detention center have been recaptured, amid a manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, WITN reports.
The five inmates cut a hole in the fence of the Nash County Detention Center’s exercise yard Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. and escaped through it, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.
Stone says the escapees – identified as Raheem Horne, Laquaris Battle, David Viverette, David Ruffin and Keonte Murphy – made their way into a wooded area, where they may have been picked up by an accomplice.
Viverette and Horne were later captured in Rocky Mount, NC, according to the sheriff’s office.
The inmates were being monitored by camera while in the yard, but the sheriff says the camera was pointed in a different direction at the time of the escape. He called this a “blind spot” and said it was possible the escapees knew they would be in it.
"I think there was help on the outside, and they saw a weak spot in our infrastructure and took advantage of it," Stone said.
Stone says they are working diligently to get all the men back in custody. Other area law enforcement agencies in addition to the state Highway Patrol, the FBI and the United States Marshals Service are also involved in the search.
"If you see these inmates, notify us. Lock your cars and lock your homes,” said Stone in a message to the public.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to finding the remaining escaped inmates. Stone says the reward is $500 on each individual.
Horne, 25, was awaiting trial on first degree burglary, common law robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Viverette, 28, was in jail on charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny and felony breaking and entering.
Ruffin, 30, was in jail for possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny and possession of heroin.
Murphy, 23, was in jail on a misdemeanor simple assault charge.
There is no information on what charges Battle, 22, was facing.
The sheriff says his office has a manpower issue, and there is a serious need to upgrade the detention center.
