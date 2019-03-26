2 injured in crash near Bryan Park Interchange

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said multiple people were transported to the hospital following a crash Tuesday afternoon near the Bryan Park Interchange.
Police responded to the crash on I-64 eastbound at 2:44 p.m.
VSP said the female driver of a Mazda was charged with making an unsafe lane change after she sideswiped a Toyota Prius, causing the Prius to overturn.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
