2 injured in crash near Bryan Park Interchange
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 26, 2019 at 3:28 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 3:28 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said multiple people were transported to the hospital following a crash Tuesday afternoon near the Bryan Park Interchange.

Police responded to the crash on I-64 eastbound at 2:44 p.m.

VSP said the female driver of a Mazda was charged with making an unsafe lane change after she sideswiped a Toyota Prius, causing the Prius to overturn.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Toyota Priud overturned near Bryan Park Interchange Tuesday afternoon after being sideswiped. ((Source: Keith Mule Hahn))

