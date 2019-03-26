Holocaust survivor: ‘We live in very dangerous times’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCAV) - Holocaust survivor and retired attorney, Allan Hall, spoke at the University of Virginia Law School Monday night with a warning and a call to action.
Hall was 4 years old when Nazis invaded Poland in 1939. His family spent the following years of World War II running and hiding from German soldiers.
"It was just one horror after another," said Hall.
His powerful story of survival brought people to tears, but Hall wanted his story to open people's eyes to today's political climate.
“When Hitler gained control ... only six percent of the Germans were members of the Nazi party,” said Hall. “That’s all they had to vote. Six percent. I suspect we have a higher percentage of radicals here right now.”
Hall said the neo-Nazis that marched at the University and Downtown Charlottesville in August 2017 could grow into what his family and millions of others endured over 80 years ago.
“They seem to be unconcerned of the loss of life, anyone’s rights, except their own, and so I think we live in very dangerous times where a demagogue could easily gain control,” said Hall.
Hall’s wife, Lori Gold, moderated him as he told his story to make sure he didn’t leave out any details of his experience.
“I think the details make a story real,” said Gold.
Gold said she hopes the reality of his story calls the future lawyers in the room to action.
"It is very important to stand up for individuals, for differences, for immigrants," said Gold.
Sarah Frank, president of the Jewish Law Student Association said it is an honor to listen to the story of one of the last living survivors.
"We are of the last generation that will ever be able to hear from Holocaust survivors," said Frank. "By hearing someone speak about their personal experience we hope that you'll walk away with a greater understanding of the journeys of these people starting from childhood into the later years of life and the impact that it's had on them, and the impact it had on the Jewish people."
Hall’s memoir “Hiding in Plain Sight,” tells the full details of his experience surviving the Holocaust.
