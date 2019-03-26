Henrico leaders to announce major project at Regency Square

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders will announce a major update Tuesday on the future of the Regency Square mall property.
County supervisors, managers, officials with NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell, Thalhimer Realty and The Rebkee Co. will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. at the former Macy’s south building.
The plan is for a potential aquatic facility at the site.
Details about this proposed facility are limited until the news conference.
This announcement comes after the February Board of Supervisors’ final approval of the 21,000-square-foot Henrico Aquatics Center project off North Laburnum Avenue and Watts Lane.
Officials with Henrico, the YMCA of Greater Richmond and Henrico County Public Schools announced the project in November. Since then, the Board of Supervisors and YMCA have finalized a development agreement and a 20-year lease, which allows use of the county-owned land.
Construction on the Henrico Aquatics Center is expected to begin in March with an anticipated opening in early 2020.
In 2017, Henrico County saw a $47.3 million impact in sport tourism for the County. County Manager John Vithoulkas said in his December State of the County they are looking at more ways to increase sports opportunities across the area.
In February, Regency Square mall announced several new merchants at the shopping center including Your CBD Store – Richmond, which opened March 3.
Tuesday’s announcement comes as part of a $30 million face lift of the mall. It was purchased in 2015 by Thalhimer Realty and The Rebkee Co.
