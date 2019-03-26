Forecast: Finally, a stretch of dry weather

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After early clouds Tuesday, the sun returns by mid morning and sticks around for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY: A cloudy start, then Sunny and much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. Breezy: North winds 10-15mph, gusts to 25mph.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in low to mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s. Could hit 80 for the first time this year.
SUNDAY: Rain Likely. Lows near 50, highs in the 60s (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
