Forecast: Finally, a stretch of dry weather

No rain until Sunday

By Andrew Freiden | March 26, 2019 at 2:56 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 2:56 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After early clouds Tuesday, the sun returns by mid morning and sticks around for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: A cloudy start, then Sunny and much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. Breezy: North winds 10-15mph, gusts to 25mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s. Could hit 80 for the first time this year.

SUNDAY: Rain Likely. Lows near 50, highs in the 60s (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

