Deputies search for gas station robbery suspect
A photo of the suspect and her vehicle. (Source: Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office)
March 25, 2019 at 9:28 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 9:28 PM

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person they say robbed a gas station.

Deputies were called to the Valero in the 23000 block of Airport Street around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say a woman pulled up to the gas pumps, went into the building and demand money from the clerk. The suspect said she was armed, but never showed a weapon.

The woman made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

