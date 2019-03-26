Deputies search for gas station robbery suspect

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person they say robbed a gas station.
Deputies were called to the Valero in the 23000 block of Airport Street around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities say a woman pulled up to the gas pumps, went into the building and demand money from the clerk. The suspect said she was armed, but never showed a weapon.
The woman made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.