Charlottesville students return after threats, hold walkout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCAV) - Students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class Monday to bring attention to racial issues in the school division.
It was their first day back after a racist online threat closed schools last Thursday and Friday.
The threat targeted African-American and Hispanic students at CHS.
A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to it on Friday.
About 100 students and community members gathered at McIntire Park, where they called on Charlottesville City Schools to denounce racism.
The school's Black Student Union organized the walkout to push for changes like hiring more black teachers and requiring black history to be taught in school.
The group then chanted and held signs along the Route 250 Bypass.
LaAsia Thomas, a leader in the Black Student Union, said the issue is bigger than last week's threat.
"Our lives matter. It matters. We can sit in a history class and learn about history, but actually being out here and making history, that's what makes a difference," Thomas said.
Charlottesville High School said the walkout was considered an excused absence as long as students brought a parent or guardian note with them.
Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins released the following statement:
Especially in light of last week’s racist threat directed at our African-American and Latino students, it’s only natural that our Black Student Union leaders would want to raise their voices.
