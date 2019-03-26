Atlee English teacher named Hanover innovator of the year

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - An Atlee High School English teacher has been named the Hanover Schools innovator of the year.
Christina Dobson received $1,000 from the Hanover Education Foundation, a wireless keyboard and mouse, a CD writer and an engraved award.
She has been employed by Hanover County Schools since 2014.
Dobson started a new course called Composition Theory where students learn business skills, making social media connections, communication skills and how to deal with setbacks.
She created the Raider Writing Center that students of class operate as a real business designing business cards, marketing, consulting with “clients” and managing projects. Student tutors also help develop assignments and assist with SAT and college essay preparation.
