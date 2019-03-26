Advocacy groups launch program to help curb LGBTQ youth homelessness

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A new program is tailored specifically to young people in the LGBTQ community who find themselves with no place to call home.
A handful of area advocacy groups including Side by Side, Nations Foundation, The Virginia Anti-Violence Project, and Advocates for Richmond Youth have banded together to launch a new program to help curb the problem of homelessness in the LGBTQ youth community.
Side by Side representative CasSandra Casin said almost half of all LGBTQ youth are homeless, with family conflicts being the primary cause for them leaving.
“You can be gay, but don’t tell anyone. You can be gay, but wear this and this to church. Try to dress more masculine and we won’t talk about it.” are the types of messages that some members of the LGBTQ community are told at home.
Casin says those messages and other reasons tend to force young people to leave, resulting in LGBTQ youth making up 40 percent of the homelessness population nationwide.
That staggering number was the motivation behind launching the Host Homes program, in which hosts can apply for short or long-term housing.
The advocacy groups do the matching.
“After I receive an application, I will contact the person for an interview,” Casin said. “And between the interview and the training, we do a background check and home visit as well.”
Volunteer host Evan Peters gave us the reasons as to why he joined the program.
“I know from my professional and personal experience that there is a huge gap in services for LGBTQ youth. There aren’t really a whole lot of accessible services that are appropriate or comfortable for LGBTQ youth to use," Peters said. "When I heard about this program, it sounded like a really good opportunity to be part of a new service that would be more accessible to this really vulnerable population.”
Casin said hosts will not have to fill any sort of financial need for the young people, just provide a roof over their heads.
Side by Side will be holding an information session for any interested people looking to join the program as a host home.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.