Virginia officers avoid prison time for shooting man

LYNCHBURG, VA (WDBJ) - Two Lynchburg police officers have pleaded no contest to amended charges in a plea agreement stemming from in a 2018 shooting incident.
Edward Ferron, 41, and Savannah Simmons, 22, were indicted last year on felony counts of Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Unlawful Wounding, and Unlawful Shooting at an Occupied Domicile.
The officers pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless handling of a firearm on Monday.
They were sentenced to 12 months in prison, with all 12 months suspended. They also were sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and 100 hours of community service.
The original indictments were related to the shooting of a Walker Sigler at his home on Link Road on Feb. 17, 2018. A bullet shattered Sigler's leg and blood loss caused permanent loss of vision.
“Now that the criminal portion of this incident has concluded, the Lynchburg Police Department will finish our internal administrative investigation into the matter,” LPD stated in a news release.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave without pay while this internal investigation is conducted, the release added.
Sigler's attorney also released a statement Monday on behalf of his client.
"These officers did not call Mr. Sigler’s home, they did not turn on their blue lights, they did not use the public address system of their vehicles, they simply made the decision to enter the home, guns drawn," said the statement by John E. Lichtenstein.
Lichtenstein said Sigler is "effectively blind in his left eye and has partial permanent losses of vision and other issues in his right eye as a result."
"He has and continues to suffer excruciating pain and will require treatment throughout his life for these devastating injuries," the statement added.
The two officers were patrolling when they noticed the front door to Sigler's home was open, according to previous reports. According to LPD, they approached the front door and announced their presence. That's when police say the officers encountered a man inside and fired their weapons, hitting the man inside the home in his leg.
According to Sigler’s attorney, Sigler was shot through a closed front door while his pregnant wife and two children slept upstairs.
