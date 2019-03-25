Speed limit reductions implemented in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Speed limit reductions are being implemented in several areas around Richmond.
The reductions are part of the Safe and Healthy Streets Challenge instituted by Mayor Levar Stoney.
Jefferson Davis Highway from Albany Street to Hull Street, Cowardin Avenue from Hull Street to Semmes Avenue and Belvidere Street from Idlewood Avenue to Leigh Street has seen their speed limits reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph.
Forest Hill Avenue and Semmes Avenue between Prince George Road and Cowardin Avenue had their speed limits reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph.
The reasons cited for the reductions are VCU’s growth, higher density land use and changes to GRTC.
Additionally, high visibility crosswalk markings are planned for major federal and state routes.
