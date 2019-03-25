Search warrant leads to 3 arrested on drug-related charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - Three people have been arrested on multiple drug-related charges after Franklin County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant March 18.
According to a news release, a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle call March 18 on Wirtz Road. Upon arrival, the deputy noticed "a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence," the release added.
Narcotics investigators with the sheriff’s office responded and obtained a search warrant. Deputies and investigators recovered crystal methamphetamine, four prescription vials labeled fentanyl, 3 vials containing a liquid labeled Naloxone, a 9 mm handgun, marijuana, syringes, smoking devises packaging materials and paraphernalia, the release added.
Kristen Smith, 30, of Wirtz, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false identification to law enforcement, four counts of forging public records, uttering public records, and three counts of revocation of a suspended sentence.
Misti Williams, 43, of Wirz, also was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Andrew Overstreet, 37, of Roanoke, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, distribution of methamphetamine, and an an outstanding charge of failure to appear.
All three are currently being the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be pending, the release stated.
