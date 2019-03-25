Reward offered for information about burglary suspect

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 25, 2019 at 1:54 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 1:54 PM

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - A reward has been offered in a Goochland County burglary.

Deputies with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to River Road at 4 p.m. March 21 for a reported burglary of a home.

A picture of the suspect was captured by the homeowner’s security camera inside the home.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a description of the suspect, but in the picture he can be seen with a full beard and thin mustache.

Details about the award were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

