Reward offered for information about burglary suspect

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - A reward has been offered in a Goochland County burglary.
Deputies with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to River Road at 4 p.m. March 21 for a reported burglary of a home.
A picture of the suspect was captured by the homeowner’s security camera inside the home.
The sheriff’s office did not provide a description of the suspect, but in the picture he can be seen with a full beard and thin mustache.
Details about the award were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
