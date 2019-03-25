News to know for March 25: Shooting at VCU; rain returns; Blue Bell is back

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A suspect is on the run after a shooting early Monday at VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.
VCU Police issued an alert for students to stay inside after the incident at West Cary and North Laurel streets just after 12:30 a.m.
Witnesses told police that a black four-door sedan drove by and a passenger shot the man.
After a weekend full of sunshine, rain is set to return Monday afternoon and evening. But don’t worry, it’s not going to stick around too long ...
The driver of a bus involved in a deadly crash on I-95 is due in court on Monday.
Yui Man Chow, 40, of Staten Island, NY, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter after two people died in the incident on northbound I-95 near Crater Road.
The company, which has a distribution center in Ashland, is returning service to Richmond and other Virginia cities beginning Monday, March 25.
The frozen treat is available at many Kroger, Publix, Walmart and Walgreens stores.
UVA and Virginia Tech have advanced to the Sweet 16!
The Cavaliers took care of business on Sunday night against the Oklahoma Sooners, winning 63-51.
Virginia Tech pulled away from the Liberty Flames in the second half to win 67-58.
Petersburg firefighter Chris Lawrence turned a regular welfare check of his neighbor into a life-saving rescue, all by noticing something unusual in the kitchen.
The amount of money Americans spend while shopping under the influence keeps rising, jumping by almost $10 billion in the last year, according to an annual survey by Finder.com.
The “Drunk Shopping” survey of about 2,000 American adults revealed that a little more than a quarter of Americans shop when they are drunk – and when they shop, they spend a lot of money.
Powhatan Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bane is getting the recognition he deserves after tracking down two lost children in the woods Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said parents and neighbors had been searching the wood for about 45 minutes with daylight running out when they were called to help.
Deputies, including K-9 Bane, arrived to the scene shortly. Within 15 minutes of K-9 Bane entering the woods, he was able to track down the two 8-year-old children and bring them safely home.
