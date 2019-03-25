Nearly 30 cats rescued in southwest Virginia house fire

GALAX, VA (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a house fire in Galax saving nearly 30 cats.
According to a post on the Galax Fire Department's Facebook page, it happened Sunday morning in the 200 block of Waugh Drive.
The fire department said it cleared a brush fire Saturday around 10:30 p.m. and was then called to the fire on Waugh Drive at 4:31 a.m Sunday.
The fire department says two people living in the home woke up to the fire and evacuated with the cats still inside.
When crews arrived, fire was showing from the front of the house.
Firefighters worked to put out the fire, while others went in the home from the back to rescue the cats.
All cats were accounted for, but three were in bad condition.
The three cats were taken to Healing Springs Animal Hospital to be treated, while the others were taken to the city animal shelter.
Over half of the house and the contents inside were saved.
The residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
