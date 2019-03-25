Man dies in three-vehicle crash on I-64

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - A man has died in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 that occurred on Sunday night.
Virginia state police responded to the crash at westbound I-64 at approximately 9:28 p.m.
An investigation revealed that an adult male driving a Nissan SUV was traveling westbound when he hit an abandoned disabled vehicle on the shoulder. The Nissan overturned several times, running off the road right.
A Honda CRV was then damaged after hitting debris from the crash.
The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An infant traveling in the back seat was properly secured in a child safety seat. The infant was transported to the hospital via Medflight for the treatment of minor injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
