Kindergarten registration is April 11

(WWBT) - It’s about time to get your kids registered for kindergarten.
For those kids who will turn 5 before Sept. 30, registration for kindergarten is April 11.
Children must register at the elementary schools where they are zoned to attend.
Documents needed include the child’s birth certificate, photo ID of parent or legal guardian, proof of residency such as a deed, mortgage statement, lease or purchase agreement as well as two other address verification documents such as utility bill, voter registration card, vehicle registration, tax document or bank statement.
A school entrance health form and immunization record are also required before the start of school.
