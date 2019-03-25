Investigators seek help in solving hit-and-run

CHESTERFILD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in solving a hit-and-run that happened at the Westchester Commons Shopping Center.
Officials said a woman was shopping in the Target when her vehicle was sideswiped by a man attempting to park his pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup truck immediately pulled out and parked on the other side of Target. He then went into Target to shop.
The suspect is described as a white male, 45-55 years old, with grey hair and a medium build.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.