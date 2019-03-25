Hanover Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen Sunday night.
Elizabeth Ann Pluger was last seen at her home in Mechanicsville wearing black sweat pants with gray or white lettering down the leg, a black sweatshirt with large bright pink or orange design and a black beanie hat.
She’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Pluger is originally from Henrico County.
If you’ve seen her call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
