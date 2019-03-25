GoochlandCares needs volunteers for Dental Days

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - GoochlandCares is looking for dental hygienist volunteers for Dental Days on May 17-18.
The event is to spread awareness for the demand of dental services in Goochland.
Volunteers will get lunch, a T-shirt and free giveaways.
Anyone interested can register with Katie Alvis at (804) 556-0709 or kalvis@goochlandcares.org
GoochlandCares provides several services for residents, including medical and dental care, financial assistance, emergency housing, food pantry, mental health care and sexual and domestic violence services.
To receive services, you must be a Goochland resident with an income at below 200 percent of the federal poverty level - $24,980 for an individual and $42,660 for a family of three. For medical care, the threshold is 300 percent.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.