Goochland man getting nowhere after getting wrong marker for mother’s grave

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - A Goochland man made a call for help after trying for months to get his mother’s gravesite just right.
Don Murr purchased a plaque for his mother that exactly matches the one on his father’s headstone. The first one arrived misspelled, and now he says he’s having trouble getting answers.
Murr’s mother died in December and was buried at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. He spent $600 on a plaque to mark her final resting place, right next to his father.
Murr was told the plaque would take just three weeks.
“They don’t mind cashing the check, but I haven’t gotten any results yet," Murr said. “They put the wrong name on the first go around, and then I haven’t heard anything since."
Murr said he’s been to the front office 10 times, leaving his phone number with no call back.
“He told me they didn’t have anybody in the office, everybody had been fired, and he said the files have been mixed up,” Murr said.
As he stands surrounded by the loved ones of others, he wants to make sure his mom gets the recognition she deserves.
“I go home every night and think about it," Murr said. "It’s always on my mind until this thing gets complete. I feel like it’s up to me. I’m the only one left in the family, so I feel like I’ve got to get this done.”
Murr said when he went into the office last week, he was told he should receive a call back this Wednesday. StoneMor Partners, the company that owns the garden, said t will they’ll reach out to him soon.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.