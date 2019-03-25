Forecast: Monday afternoon showers, then a dry week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rain returns on Monday, followed by cooler temperatures and a return to dry weather for the midweek.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%). 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain expected.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, high: 50
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in low 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Rain likely. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
