Crews respond to train derailment in south Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Fire crews are responding to a train derailment blocking traffic in south Richmond.
Crews were called to an incident near 6400 block of Glyndon Lane.
Multiple cars have derailed from the tracks.
A portion of Forest Hill Avenue is blocked near the Powhite Parkway by the train. Police are directing traffic.
Richmond fire officials said no one was injured and there was no hazardous material.
