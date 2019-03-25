Art canvas on wheels looking for cancer survivors to share their stories

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The moving art canvas is in town for a short period of time! Well, to be exact, it’s a white van traveling across the United States asking cancer survivors to share their stories and leave their mark.
The goal is to have one million survivors leave a colorful hand print on the van.
The 1 Million Hands project first started this project in January as a way to honor the journey and strength of cancer survivors.
"Each hand print is just one amazing survivor, but as we build and overlap and try to get to a million hand prints,” said founder of 1 Million Hands project, Jeremy Gurop.
The inspiration behind this project is Gurop’s mother.
"My mother is just over one year clean, so I’m donating just over a year of my life to come meet wonderful people,” Gurop.
His plan is to connect people all over the world by painting their hand and leaving a message, reminding them that cancer can and will be beat.
“They know if they see this - they know they don’t have to go through it alone and they know that they’re not alone,” Gurop.
It’s a sense of compassion that survivors who participated says doesn’t go unnoticed.
“It’s taking consideration for people who’ve been through cancer trying to make it through cancer. We’re blessed that we made it through cancer,” said two-time cancer survivor, Shannon Griffin. “Knowing that he cares that much and gives all these people that are surviving that chance because you’re not forgotten.”
“I felt secure and free and I felt like part of the community,” said cancer survivor AJ Kerstetter.
The van will be traveling to Richmond the week of April 1-5.
