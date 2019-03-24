Woman with gun arrested following fight at Richmond high school

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 23, 2019 at 9:56 PM EST - Updated March 23 at 9:56 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest after a fight broke out at a Richmond high school on Saturday evening.

Police were called to Huguenot High School at 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon.

Upon arrival, police witnessed a fight taking place among multiple people following a dance competition.

Officers ended the fight, and arrested a woman who was seen with a handgun.

Police searched the property, and found no additional threats.

Several injuries occurred as a result of the fight. Those injured were treated at the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the disturbance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

