Woman with gun arrested following fight at Richmond high school

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest after a fight broke out at a Richmond high school on Saturday evening.
Police were called to Huguenot High School at 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon.
Upon arrival, police witnessed a fight taking place among multiple people following a dance competition.
Officers ended the fight, and arrested a woman who was seen with a handgun.
Police searched the property, and found no additional threats.
Several injuries occurred as a result of the fight. Those injured were treated at the scene.
One person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information about the disturbance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
