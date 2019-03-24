VDOT seeks input on Ashland to Petersburg Trail

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting a study to find the best route for a trail to connect Ashland to Petersburg and is looking for input from the community.
The proposed multi-use trail would be 41 miles, connecting Ashland, Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Petersburg.
VDOT is hosting an informational meeting on March 26 to gather community input about biking and walking needs along the corridor.
The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School.
