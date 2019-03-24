Powhatan K-9 finds children lost in woods

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - Powhatan Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bane is getting the recognition he deserves after tracking down two lost children in the woods Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said parents and neighbors had been searching the wood for about 45 minutes with daylight running out when they were called to help.
Deputies, including K-9 Bane, arrived to the scene shortly. Within 15 minutes of K-9 Bane entering the woods, he was able to track down the two 8-year-old children and bring them safely home.
“As soon as the children were home safe he was back on patrol eager for the next call for service,” the sheriff’s office said in their post.
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook saying that K-9 programs are expensive and time consuming, which is why many agencies the size of Powhatan’s do not have them. But incidents, such as Saturday’s call for two missing children, is the reason why they the office keeps the program going.
