Police identify suspect in fatal Petersburg stabbing

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the 200 block of E. Fillmore Street for a report of a person stabbed, at approximately 3:13 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified 23-year-old Jaquan Moultrie as a suspect in the stabbing.
He is described as a black male, with black and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black clothing.
Anyone with any information on Moultrie’s whereabouts should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Police warn citizens to not approach Moultrie, but contact police.
