Police identify suspect in fatal Petersburg stabbing
(Source: Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 24, 2019 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated March 24 at 2:43 PM

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of E. Fillmore Street for a report of a person stabbed, at approximately 3:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified 23-year-old Jaquan Moultrie as a suspect in the stabbing.

He is described as a black male, with black and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black clothing.

Anyone with any information on Moultrie’s whereabouts should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Police warn citizens to not approach Moultrie, but contact police.

