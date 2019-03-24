Off-duty firefighter saves neighbor from house fire

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg firefighter Chris Lawrence turned a regular welfare check of his neighbor into a life-saving rescue, all by noticing something unusual in the kitchen.
Lawrence and his neighbor were together before the neighbor went home for the night.
He told Lawrence he was having trouble sleeping, so Lawrence decided to check on him. That’s when Lawrence was forced to use his experience as a firefighter to save his friend.
“I noticed it was something different in the kitchen, and I didn’t remember him having an orange light," Lawrence said.
That unusual orange light was a fire in his neighbor’s home.
“The kitchen was burning, so I picked the phone up and called 911. I went through the front door, located him inside the house and then we made an attempt to get out. We made it to the front yard," he said.
He was able to rescue his 95-year-old neighbor right before first responders arrived on scene.
On Sunday, the neighbor’s belongings still litter the front and side of the home, which Lawrence says may have helped feed the fire.
“When I turned, [the fire] had actually started coming into the hallway and the living room, and the smoke conditions and all that changed really, really fast. Probably the fastest I had ever seen in my entire career," he said.
Lawrence put all the skills he’s learned in the past three decades to the test, and he was able to walk away.
However, he sustained a few injuries himself, including smoke inhalation, and a small wound on his face.
He chalks up his heroics to his training, which has made his firefighting and rescue skills second nature.
“It never crossed my mind not to,” he said,
The neighbor is being treated at VCU Medical Center’s burn unit, according to Lawrence.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
