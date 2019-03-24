Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Here’s what happened this week to make you smile
By Hannah Smith | March 24, 2019 at 7:56 AM EST - Updated March 24 at 7:56 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Even though another weekend has come and gone, we hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather this weekend! Hopefully with Spring arriving this past week, it really means Spring is here. Because we are definitely ready for it!

Fill the Boot

Two Virginia firefighters have taken fundraising efforts for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on the road. Fire Medic, Joe Jarman and Lt. Travis Saunders with the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Department kicked off their 180 mile hike from Virginia Beach to Richmond today. If you’d like to help them “Fill the Boot” - click here.

(Photo source: MDA)

Celebrating Differences

A Chesterfield family is celebrating differences and spreading an important message through Emily’s Bracelets. Emily Morrissey was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after birth, but has never let an obstacle define her or get in her way. She creates and sells bracelets to the community, and part of the proceeds benefit the Special Olympics. Her brother PJ, inspired by her outlook life, has also published two books about life with a special needs sibling.

Teen celebrates sister's abilities

Happy Ending

All of our hearts were broken when we heard of the little German Shepard puppy being abandoned in a shopping cart at Lidl in Chesterfield. While the story started sad, it has an incredibly happy ending with Kona, the puppy, finding her forever home.

Abandoned dog gets new home

Act of Kindness

Jennifer Reinhardt was searching for a wheelchair accessible van for her 3-year-old daughter, Victoria, and now it’s one worry she can scratch off her list thanks to Lakewood Lifespire retirement community.

Henrico mom receives handicap accessible van for daughter

Saving a Life

Jacob Hummer was recognized on Friday by the Patrick Henry YMCA in Ashland for administering CPR and saving a boy’s life on Feb. 20, 2017. Hummer coaches a youth baseball team and one of the players, a 13-year-old, went into cardiac arrest after suffering multiple seizures following a practice. He performed CPR and saved his life. Outstanding job, Jacob!

Animal Hero

Moose, a 7-year-old yellow Labrador, works at Virginia Tech’s counseling center and is changing the way people view mental health. He has also been named Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s 2019 Animal Hero. Moose’s legacy is already on display, with two new dogs, Derek and Wagner, joining the program at Tech. Way to go, Moose!

Photo courtesy of WDBJ
Photo courtesy of WDBJ

Sunny Days

While we have to get through Monday’s rain, it’s looking like the sunnier side of life the rest of the week.

Forecast: Beautiful Sunday, rain returns Monday

Photo of the Weekend

Words cannot describe just how ADORABLE this picture is of Chiweenie Pickle, and baby Maddox! Katherine Geneva Anson says the two picked each other at a rescue event. Thank you for sharing this cuteness!

(Source: Katherine Geneva Anson)
(Source: Katherine Geneva Anson)

Final Thought

“Expect problems and eat them for breakfast.” Alfred A. Montapert

Have a wonderful week everyone!

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.