Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Even though another weekend has come and gone, we hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather this weekend! Hopefully with Spring arriving this past week, it really means Spring is here.
Two Virginia firefighters have taken fundraising efforts for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on the road. Fire Medic, Joe Jarman and Lt. Travis Saunders with the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Department kicked off their 180 mile hike from Virginia Beach to Richmond today. If you’d like to help them “Fill the Boot” - click here.
A Chesterfield family is celebrating differences and spreading an important message through Emily’s Bracelets. Emily Morrissey was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after birth, but has never let an obstacle define her or get in her way. She creates and sells bracelets to the community, and part of the proceeds benefit the Special Olympics. Her brother PJ, inspired by her outlook life, has also published two books about life with a special needs sibling.
All of our hearts were broken when we heard of the little German Shepard puppy being abandoned in a shopping cart at Lidl in Chesterfield. While the story started sad, it has an incredibly happy ending with Kona, the puppy, finding her forever home.
Jennifer Reinhardt was searching for a wheelchair accessible van for her 3-year-old daughter, Victoria, and now it’s one worry she can scratch off her list thanks to Lakewood Lifespire retirement community.
Jacob Hummer was recognized on Friday by the Patrick Henry YMCA in Ashland for administering CPR and saving a boy’s life on Feb. 20, 2017. Hummer coaches a youth baseball team and one of the players, a 13-year-old, went into cardiac arrest after suffering multiple seizures following a practice. He performed CPR and saved his life. Outstanding job, Jacob!
Moose, a 7-year-old yellow Labrador, works at Virginia Tech’s counseling center and is changing the way people view mental health. He has also been named Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s 2019 Animal Hero. Moose’s legacy is already on display, with two new dogs, Derek and Wagner, joining the program at Tech. Way to go, Moose!
While we have to get through Monday’s rain, it’s looking like the sunnier side of life the rest of the week.
Words cannot describe just how ADORABLE this picture is of Chiweenie Pickle, and baby Maddox! Katherine Geneva Anson says the two picked each other at a rescue event. Thank you for sharing this cuteness!
"Expect problems and eat them for breakfast." Alfred A. Montapert
Have a wonderful week everyone!
