VCU falls in opening NCAA Tournament game 73-58

COLUMBIA, SC (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University saw its NCAA Tournament hopes comes to an end Friday with a 73-58 loss to Central Florida.
The Rams started slow and never recovered.
VCU trailed by 10 at halftime after the UCF went on a 10-0 run, and the Knights came out of the locker room just as hot, extending that lead to 22 in the early part of the second half.
During that stretch, the Rams were held scoreless for about 10 minutes.
The Rams were particularly hampered by 3-point shooting. It wasn’t until about 8 minutes into the second half that VCU converted its first successful 3-pointer – on the 15th attempt. By that time, UCF had opened a 20-point advantage.
VCU cut the advantage to under 10 with 6:30 to play, and then to seven with 4:45 to play. But the Knights had again pulled ahead by 14 with one minute left.
