Recall Roundup: Here’s everything recalled this past week

The week of March 17-23 was no different with more than 10 different items recalled, ranging from dog food, to medicine, to chicken.
The week of March 17-23 was no different with more than 10 different items recalled, ranging from dog food, to medicine, to chicken.
Here is a list of items recalled this week, click them to find more details:
- Levoleucovorin Injection - possible copper salt presence
- Range hoods - injury hazard
- Gun safes - lock failure
- Hill’s Pet Nutrition dog food - potential toxic levels of vitamin D
- Tyson chicken strips - possible metal contamination
- Children’s globe - fire and burn hazards
- Riding saddle - fall hazard
- Losartan Tablets - impurity
- Electric bike - crash and injury hazard
- Mowers - fire hazard
- Baby cough syrup - bacteria contamination
