Officials identify suspect who injured ducks with blow darts in SC

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Officials confirmed on Friday that they have found the person responsible for injuring two ducks with blow darts in Murrells Inlet.
Robert McCollough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the suspect is a juvenile. He said the juvenile will face consequences in family court.
Two mallard ducks were found speared by blow darts last week at the International Club. One duck had a blow dart through the head and other through its neck.
But despite the injuries, the ducks are still able to swim and fly.
Rescuers have been trying to catch the injured ducks so that they can be treated, but attempts to lure them with food, kayaks and snares have been unsuccessful so far. But they said they won’t stop trying until the ducks are safe and nursed back to health.
