Chesterfield woman mourns husband killed in first week on job as truck driver

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Friday evening in one Chesterfield home, Latisha Alston’s heart weighs heavy because it’s missing the man she planned on spending the rest of her life with.
“He was everything,” Latisha said.
Latisha knew her husband, Shawn Alston, for nearly five years, but she will tell be the first to tell you that those were the best years of her life.
Latisha said Shawn was born in Philadelphia, where he turned his life around early on from selling drugs to eventually cleaning up his act and working security at their church. Shaw was the ultimate bread-winner for Latisha and their five children.
“He was one of the hardest working men I’ve ever known,” Latisha said. “He worked so, so hard to provide to put us in this beautiful home.”
On March 12, Shawn took up a job as a driver for a the Henry Trucking Company. Latisha said she had no doubt Shawn would continue to keep working hard.
“He picked up a load in Northern Virginia. He came home, got some rest and then went back on the road to go pick up a load in New York,” Latisha said.
He was supposed to arrive home Monday, but in just his first week on the job, the unthinkable happened.
“His boss called me and asked if I had spoken with him,”Latisha said. “I said, ‘No, I’ve been trying to get him on the phone.’”
Latisha continued to call and text her husband after he didn’t return home Monday. She kept worrying until finally police at her front door Thursday afternoon confirmed what her heart feared most.
My heart dropped out of my body because I knew that my husband was gone.
According to Indiana State Police, Shawn was instantly killed after his truck somehow swerved into the center median and into the oncoming lanes of traffic where it was hit by a Freightliner.
One driver was transported to the hospital, but he’s expected to survive. The other wasn’t injured at all.
“According to the medical examiner’s report, he had an 85 percent blockage in his heart,” Latisha said.
Though Latisha is unsure of how to move on, her heart filled with sorrow, is somehow still satisfied.
“He allowed me to know what it felt like to be unconditionally loved, he gave me that,” Latisha said.
Now leaning on her faith Latisha is praying in this difficult season that God like her husband will provide.
Shawn Alston’s funeral service is Saturday at noon, at the Fountain of Deliverance House Ministries on east Broad Rock Road.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.