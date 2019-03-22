Woman wanted for trespassing, breaking into car

Woman wanted for trespassing, breaking into car
(Source: Colonial Heights Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 22, 2019 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated March 22 at 12:13 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for a woman suspected of trespassing in Colonial Heights.

Photos show a woman in a storage lot in the 500 block of Dupuy Avenue on March 3.

Posted by Colonial Heights Police Department on Friday, March 22, 2019

Officials say the woman climbed a fence with ‘no trespassing’ sign, entered a white Honda and stole several items from the car.

She then climbed back over the fence, and fled in an older model, 4-door tan Honda Accord, according to police.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged to contact Master Officer Kenneth Bish at 804-520-9303.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.