William & Mary football player from Mechanicsville killed in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - A William & Mary football player was killed on Thursday, according to The Virginian-Pilot.
Police responded to the 800 block of West 43rd Street for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as Nate Evans, 19, of Mechanicsville.
Evans was a junior and running back at the College of William & Mary.
“Our team has gathered together to support each other as we deal with the grief that comes from this tragedy," said Coach Mike London in a statement. “Additionally, we will do all we can to support and comfort Nate’s family and loved ones through this difficult time.”
Evans was a graduate of Lee Davis High School.
