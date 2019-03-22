Vigil held to remember those lost to substance abuse and addiction

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) Many people from all walks of life struggle with addiction And sadly, more than 35-Hundred people die from it every year here in Virginia. Tonight, CARITAS made sure those lives are never forgotten. The organization hosted a vigil at the Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Elizabeth Janiero one of the hundreds in attendance at the vigil. She spoke to a crowd about her twin sister who shared many things including a substance abuse addiction.
“She was so kind and loving, she was my best friend, said Elizabeth. “We got involved with drug use at a young age.”
And though they started life together Elizabeth will have to finish hers without her sister.
“She died from an overdose when we were 21,” said an emotional Janiero.
Elizabeth said it’s been almost three years since her sister died. Since then she’s been on her own road to recovery being clean form over six months and close to graduating from college, but still struggles with the trauma brought by her sisters passing.
But in this room Elizabeth’s story is not unique. For some people it was their children, like Tracy Grow who’s son died from a drug overdose.
“I was shocked when he passed, when he overdosed the last time.he was seven months clean,” said Grow.
Other spoke about friends they’ve lost.
"I lost my best friend in September of 2016 to an opioid overdose, said Carter Bain who was also in attendance. “I lived with him I raised a dog with him, he was the closest friend I’ve ever had.”
These are all different stories but the hundreds that gathered Thursday don’t just share the pain of loss from addiction they also share desperate desire to recover to remind us all how the lives of those lost to addiction can be the spark for those still living to get on the path to recovery.
There’s still a chance to ask for help... there’s still a chance to make a difference before it’s too late, said Alden Gregory with the McShin Foundation.
That’s why the CARITAS and other community organizations put on this remembrance vigil.
The program featured music from the Recovery Ally Choir and RVA Street Singers. Participants were also able to draw their loved one’s name in sand trays, drink coffee from the Free Hot Coffee Bike, mark remembrance cards with essential oils and light a candle for their loved ones.
At the end of the vigil the audience was invited to speak at the microphone give a short speech of the memories for those they’ve lost.
“One in three families are now affected by addiction so it’s hard to come across someone who hasn’t been affected by it," said Gregory.
Everyone who attended the vigil also had the opportunity to receive instruction on how to administer naloxone which can temporarily reverse the affects of an opioid overdose.
