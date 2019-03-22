Tow truck operator and mechanic repair disabled man’s car for free

“After I picked up your truck I noticed I had 2 flat tires on my tow truck. So I came straight to Snider Tire to have them repaired. While I was waiting Walter Smith and I repaired your transmission line and filled it back up with fluid. We filled up your fuel tank and even put a new set of windshield wipers on it for you. I hope this will help you out as we all have hard times. Best of luck to you and God Bless