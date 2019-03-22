Tow truck operator and mechanic repair disabled man’s car for free

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Joe Mitchell, owner of Mitchell’s Towing and Recovery, has been towing cars for 15 years. He’s used to meeting those in rough situations.
“Normally, when we run into people it is on bad terms, but we’re just trying to help them out,” said Mitchell.
When he was called by the state police to take a broken down truck on Stewartsville Road in Bedford County, he figured it would be a regular call.
The situation was different. The driver was an elderly man who ran into transmission issues. He tried to drive home in reverse, knocking down several mailboxes.
Mitchell learned the driver is deaf and mute. He pointed to his license to communicate where he wanted his truck to be towed. Once they arrived, Mitchell learned his wife could not talk either.
“She couldn’t communicate either because of disabilities so she handed me a notepad and pen,” said Mitchell.
The wife communicated they did not have enough to pay for the tow. So Mitchell towed the truck back to his lot. On the way, his tire began to go flat. He stopped at Snider Fleet Services, where he ran into his friend Walter Smith.
Smith took a look at the truck, while Mitchell explained the situation.
“I offered to pay for the tow bill and take it back, and supply the parts and fix it,” said Smith.
Matthews then returned the truck and give the couple a note.
The note read:
“After I picked up your truck I noticed I had 2 flat tires on my tow truck. So I came straight to Snider Tire to have them repaired. While I was waiting Walter Smith and I repaired your transmission line and filled it back up with fluid. We filled up your fuel tank and even put a new set of windshield wipers on it for you. I hope this will help you out as we all have hard times. Best of luck to you and God Bless
-Joe Mitchell
Mitchell’s Towing and Recovery”
Once the driver’s son-in-law saw the note, he posted it to Facebook where it quickly went viral.
For Mitchell, this was all about passing on the spirit of good day.
“I got a phone call that morning about a really big opportunity for my company and it was a big relief for me. So I just wanted to help someone else out,” said Mitchell.